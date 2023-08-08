Where do things stand now? Shawn Mendes‘ brief reconciliation with Camila Cabello lasted from April 2023 until multiple reports in June 2023 said they had gone their separate ways once again.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time, noting that Shawn “is very upset” that they couldn’t stay together. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together.”

A separate source told the publication that the duo — who initially dated from July 2019 until November 2021 — were “excited at the possibility” of reconciling. “It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back … but after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place,” the insider added.

Ultimately, the duo “realized they’re better friends than romantic partners,” the same source shared. “There’s no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course.”

Keep reading for updates on Shawn’s relationship status.

Is Shawn Mendes Single After Camila Cabello Reconciliation?

Shawn has been keeping a pretty low profile, so it’s unclear if he’s dating anyone at the moment. However, he was romantically linked to Sabrina Carpenter just ahead of his reconciliation with Camila. That being said, Shawn shut down the dating rumors.

“We are not dating,” Shawn told RTL Boulevard in March 2023, during a brand partnership interview. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you.”

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Back Together?

The former couple went public with their romance in July 2019. After more than two years together, they announced their split in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila shared in a joint statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

More than a year later, they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April 2023, sparking reconciliation rumors between them.

“They never parted as enemies, so this wasn’t that shocking for some,” a source told J-14 at the time. The insider went on to say that they packed on the PDA because “the mood, the chill vibe, the music” allowed “their ongoing chemistry just kick in.”

After a brief fling, they parted ways once again in June 2023.

