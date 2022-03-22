Get your tissues out! Shawn Mendes just debuted a new song titled “When You’re Gone” after speaking out publicly for the first time on his breakup from ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

During his headlining performance on Saturday, March 19, at the Billboard + Samsung’s The Stage event in Austin, the Canadian crooner, 23, sang his new song to 5,000 fans which describes the end of a relationship — a possible nod to his breakup last fall with the former girl group member.

The “In My Blood” singer, wearing a tight white tank and dark jeans, laments “It’s hard for me to let go of you / So I’m just trying to hold on, hold on,” as the tempo picked up. “I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone.”

Dedicated fans of Shawn already picked up on the new song prior to the show after he tweeted a photo of his setlist, which included “When You’re Gone,” as the second to last song. “WHEN YOURE GONE??? OH MYGOFHEBFNENFNEMFMMEM,” said one Twitter user prior to the show. Same, girl.

Fans were also quick to realize the new song title sounded remarkably similar to an old song of his titled, “When You’re Ready,” which describes the beginning of a relationship fans thought to also be about Camila, 25. “When You’re Ready to When You’re Gone, I’m not OK,” said another Twitter user.

The concert also featured “It’ll Be Okay,” a single that was released shortly after news broke of the couple’s breakup in December 2021.

The now ex-couple went public with their relationship in 2019, after five years of friendship. After years of sweet songs, quotes, and that iconic yet equally frightening paparazzi photo shoot of the couple walking together during quarantine, the two decided to call it quits publicly in November 2021.

The longtime friends-turned-lovers announced their split via a joint statement shared on their respective Instagrams, in which they explained that they had ended their romantic relationship but their “love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

Since the split, the “Stitches” singer and the Cinderella star have both released songs hinting at their breakup. Earlier this month, Camila released “Bam Bam,” a song about moving on after a breakup featuring “Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran.

“Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down, but I’m back on my feet,” sings the former Fifth Harmony member in her new song.

When asked about the media frenzy surrounding the couple’s relationship, Shawn replied, “I honestly don’t care,” to Billboard in an interview published Monday, March 14. The outlet also noted that he gave a “friendly shrug” with his response.

Thanks for the new breakup anthems, Camila and Shawn. Keep ‘em coming!

