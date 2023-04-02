Go home, Roger! Tia and Tamera Mowry were icons in Sister, Sister, their sitcom which aired on ABC from 1994 to 1995 before moving to The WB from 1995 to 1999. All these years later, and the twins are still close with their costars from the show. In fact, the former Sister, Sister stars all have a group chat.

“There is a Sister, Sister text chain and actually, the only person on it is Marques Houston (Roger),” Tia told E! News in November 2022. “It’s myself, Tamera and Marques Houston and the chain is called ‘Sister, Sister.'”

The Disney Channel alum added, “We’ll randomly hop in and be like, ‘Hey, how you doing? How’s it going? Love you. Miss you.'”

Tia and Tamera played characters with their same names. However, the major difference was that the fictional versions of themselves were separated at birth, only to reunite years later after bumping into each other at mall. After years apart, Tia plus her adoptive mother move in with Tamera and her adoptive father.

While the show came to an end after six seasons, the stars are down to reprise their roles all these years later.

“Here’s the thing, Tia and I are both just booked, which is a great problem to have,” Tamera said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022. “The other thing is, we have to make sure the idea is amazing because Sister, Sister is iconic! I don’t want it to be lame.”

The Twitches alum added, “If we have the right idea and Tia and I have the time, absolutely. So pray on it!”

Years prior, Tia shared her ideas for a possible reboot of the series.

“I think I would want it to pick up with where our lives are now. We’re married with kids,” The Game alum told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “But I definitely would want it to focus on the power of sisterhood. How wonderful and amazing that sisterhood and that relationship can be. How it helps you in whatever trial and tribulations you are in. When you have the sisterhood and that bond, that is so beautiful.”

