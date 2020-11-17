After 10 weeks in the competition, Skai Jackson was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 16.

The 18-year-old Jessie alum and her partner, Alan Bersten, reflected on their “incredible journey” during season 29 while chatting with Entertainment Tonight after they were voted off.

“We literally did the best we could. Obviously it’s a really sad thing, but I’m not really sad sad about it,” Skai explained. “I’m just happy that I was able to be on this journey with such an amazing person. I feel like we made it so far, we made it to week 10, we got through all the dances except for the finale and it’s just been really awesome. It’s sad, of course, but I’m actually happy at the same time.”

Throughout her time on the celebrity competition series, the former Disney Channel star channeled Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog during Disney week, honored her late friend and costar Cameron Boyce with a meaningful routine and more. In honor of Skai’s time on the show, J-14 decided to break down every single one of her iconic dances.

