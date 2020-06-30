Just weeks after Skai Jackson came under fire for seemingly getting a young boy expelled from school and having his parents fired because of his past racist remarks, the actress has shared her stance on cancel culture.

“I think cancel culture is dumb unless you do something that’s racist or homophobic,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, June 30.

For those who missed it, amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the Jessie alum has been pretty vocal about using her Twitter account to “expose” racists. But when news articles started to circulate online that claimed she had a 13-year-old kicked out of school and even contacted his parents’ work places after he posted a racially insensitive meme, some people felt she took it too far and started to “cancel” her online. But the 18-year-old quickly took to Twitter to set the record straight once and for all.

“Hi, I just want to address this situation,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a text conversation between some of his friends. “Please do not spread false info that his parents lost their job. This screenshot is his best friend and someone else. I do apologize and will take responsibility.”

“I don’t want to be accused of something I didn’t do. I would rather be real, honest, and address it rather than not,” Skai added.

She also shared a screenshot of an article that said she “put his entire family into poverty,” and claimed it was “false.”

The former Disney star even spoke out about it during an Instagram Live.

“I would never do something intentionally to try to make their parents get fired. I’m not a horrible person, I’m not like that,” she said. “And that’s why I’m addressing it, that’s why I’m taking full ownership for it. People make mistakes all the time, as long as you accept what you did and take ownership on it.”

