Remember 2000’s Snow Day? It’s OK if you don’t … Jerry Trainor, who stars in the musical reboot, doesn’t either! The original Nickelodeon film starring Chevy Chase and Josh Peck is a certified classic, however, it somehow went under some of the remake cast members’ radar! J-14 sat down with the cast of Snow Day‘s reboot, which is out on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on December 16, 2022, where they exclusively told us about watching Snow Day for the first time.

Has the Cast of the ‘Snow Day’ Reboot Seen the Original Movie?

Described as “a musical reimagining of the beloved comedy classic film,” Snow Day’s reboot follows a group of kids who are determined to achieve their dreams when their school closes for a snow day. Ky Baldwin, known for Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, will be playing Hal, and WandaVision actress Michaela Russell will play Hal’s sister, Natalie. The plot follows the siblings and their shenanigans after a surprise winter whiteout “offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks.”

You might be shocked to hear that some of Snow Day‘s cast members (*ahem* Jerry Trainor) actually had never seen the original movie, which followed a very similar premise.

“Well, Snow Day [premiered] before I was born,” Michaela told J-14. “It came out before I was alive. And so when I was auditioning, we had a cousin in town and she watched this movie in the theaters when she was a kid. She loved this movie. And so we all watched it together as I was auditioning. Then I fell in love with the movie and I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m in. I’m in. This is going to be awesome.'”

Jerry explained that while the movie came out while he was very much living, he still had not seen the movie before booking the role as the cranky snowplowman. “It came out while I was alive,” the iCarly star assured. “I was on the planet, but for some reason it was not on my radar. I don’t know why because I love Chevy Chase and Chris Elliot. I have no idea. I think it was a little after my time or something.”

Well, he definitely has seen the original Snow Day since starring in the reboot … Right?

“You would be wrong about that,” Jerry said on watching the OG film. “[The reboot] happened very quickly. It was like, ‘Do you want to do the movie?’ I was like, ‘Let me read it. Oh, it’s a musical. I can’t sing.’ They’re like, ‘Figure it out.’ And I was like, ‘All right.’ And then we’re in the snow shooting it, and now we’re here.”

New Christmas Film Classic For a ‘New Generation of Families’

Don’t worry — there is at least one cast member who has, in fact, seen the movie before news of the reboot: Shelby Simmons, who plays Claire.

“I grew up on the movie. I loved it so much,” she gushed. “I grew up in Virginia, so we didn’t always get actual snow days. So, when the snow stuck — I mean, that movie portrayed it perfectly. So that was a classic, ‘It’s a snow day. We’re watching Snow Day today’ movie.”

Ky, who is originally from Australia, also explained that the movie premiered just before he “came into corporeal form.”

“I’m not sure how big it was in Australia, but it’s made it even more exciting seeing people and saying, ‘Hey, I’m in Snow Day.’ And then, ‘Whoa!’ The fact that it’s some people’s family annual Christmas film that they all get together and watch is so cool,” he explained.

“And I hope that we can be that for a new generation of families.”

