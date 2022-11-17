Snow Day is back — and this time, there’s music! Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are set to release an all-new original movie musical Snow Day on December 16, 2022, which is a reboot of the 2000 Nickelodeon classic of the same name. While the film will be available to stream on December 16 on Paramount+, it will premiere on Nickelodeon that same day at 7 p.m. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about the upcoming movie.

What Is ‘Snow Day’ About?

Described as “a musical reimagining of the beloved comedy classic film,” Snow Day follows a group of kids who are determined to achieve their dreams when their school closes for a snow day. Ky Baldwin, known for Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, will be playing Hal, and WandaVision actress Michaela Russell will play Hal’s sister, Natalie. The plot follows the siblings and their shenanigans after a surprise winter whiteout “offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks.”

Shelby Simmons of Bunk’d will play Hal’s crush Claire, while Broadway star Fabi Aguirre is set to star as Lane, Hal’s best friend. In order to help Hal express his feelings for Claire, Natalie decides she must challenge the town’s cranky snowplow man to pull off the task of creating a second snow day. iCarly actor Jerry Trainor is set to play the iconic role of said cranky snowplowman.

The trailer for the musical movie was released on November 16, 2022.

Meet the Cast of ‘Snow Day’

Snow Day also stars Laura Bell Bundy (The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder) as Linda Brandston, Rob Huebel (Children’s Hospital) as Tom Brandston, Logan Aultman (Homeschooled) as Eli Welch, Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows) as Wayne Castle, Myles Erlick (West Side Story) as Chuck Wheeler, Monique Jasmine Paul (The Kings of Napa) as Rebecca Mendler, Destiny Rettinger (The Boys) as Mason, Lilly Bartlam (Detention Adventure) as Missy and Viggo Hanvelt (Single All the Way) as Randy Brandston.

The original Snow Day, from Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, has become a fan-favorite and starred Josh Peck, Jean Smart, Chevy Chase, Chris Elliott, Mark Webber and Emmanuelle Chriqui, among others.

Following Snow Day‘s success, Josh became a household Nickelodeon name, starring in Drake and Josh, The Amanda Show and now the iCarly reboot streaming on Paramount+. Hopefully, Josh will make a cameo in the reboot of his original film!

