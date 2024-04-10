Sofia Carson is in her rom-com era, and we’re obsessed. The Purple Hearts actress stars in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy The Life List, which is based on the 2013 novel by Lori Nelson Spielman.

Keep reading for everything we know about The Life List.

What Is ‘The Life List’ About?

The brainchild of writer-director Adam Brooks (Definitely, Maybe), The Life List follows Alex Rose (Sofia), whose mother’s dying wish is for her daughter to go on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list.

There’s no word when The Life List will be released, but Sofia confirmed filming began in March 2024.

“This script. This movie. This character. Have my heart. I cannot wait for you to meet Alex Rose,” Sofia wrote via Instagram following the news of her casting. “Thank you my @netflix family. Honored to embark on another journey together. . .To my director and producer, the legendary Adam Brooks & Liza Chasin…Honored to be your Alex Rose♥️ Here we go…”

Who Stars In ‘The Life List’?

Along Sofia, the cast includes Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, Connie Britton, José Zúñiga, Jordi Mollà, Dario Ladani Sanchez and Federico Rodriguez, among others.

The upcoming rom-com serves as Sofia’s second film in the genre, as she helped produce, star and co-write Netflix’s 2022 movie Purple Hearts, where she starred alongside Nicholas Galitzine.

“I think I’ve been really lucky that a lot of the projects that I have been a part of have allowed me to do everything that I love as an artist,” Sofia told People Magazine in 2022 of her character Cassie, an aspiring musician. “And this one in particular went kind of a step further, because I’ve always been in love with storytelling, and to be a part of storytelling from every aspect, from behind the scenes as producer to physical storytelling as an actress to storytelling through song, was incredibly fulfilling.”

Along with Purple Hearts and The Life List, Sofia is also set to star in an upcoming Netflix thriller titled Carry-On, which also stars Taron Egerton.

“Thrilled to star alongside Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in our film Carry On directed by the legendary Jaume Collet Sara,” Sofia wrote on Instagram following the casting news in September 2022. “Thank you to my @netflix family. What a flight this will be.”

