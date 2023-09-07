Just call her the queen of the north! Sophie Turner has made some major money both during and after her Game of Thrones days. The actress played the role of Sansa Stark on the HBO series from 2011 to 2019.

While there were some pay disparities between herself and some of her co-stars from the show, Sophie still came out of the series doing pretty well for herself. Keep reading for everything to know about her net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Sophie Turner’s Net Worth?

Sophie has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Sophie Turner Make Money?

The biggest way that Sophie has made money over the years is through her acting career. In fact, she had a pretty impressive salary on the Game of Thrones set, which was reported at $175,000 per episode by IndieWire in 2019. When news of the apparent Game of Thrones salaries went public, it became clear that Sophie was making less than some of her co-stars. However, she seemed to be unbothered, calling the entire situation “a little tricky” during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2019.

“Kit [Harington, who plays her brother Jon Snow, the King in the North] got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline,” she shared at the time. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what … you keep that money.'”

However, Sophie said that she’s happy that some Hollywood executives are “more willing to listen to people saying, ‘I want the same amount of money.'” She added, “So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think.”

Of course, Game of Thrones isn’t the only way that Sophie made money over the years. She has nabbed tons of roles in various films and TV series. Plus she has been a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador since 2017, donning some of the brand’s iconic fashions during various red carpet appearances amid her busy schedule.

