Prepare to fall in love with Stella Hudgens‘ new Snapchat original show, Players. The series, which also stars Brighton Sharbino, Dallas Liu and Micah Moore, premiered on January 11, 2020, and ever since its release, fans cannot stop watching it!

The show is all about a boy named Nash Brooks, who is the son of famed NBA player Oscar Brooks and a rising star himself. But when he’s forced to relocate from Indiana to LA after his dad is traded, he found he’s no longer a big fish in a small pond. He has to prove his worth at a fancy west LA private school where he’s not even guaranteed a starting spot on the basketball team. Wow, how intense does that sound?!

Stella, who plays Nikki in the series, just spilled all the tea exclusively to J-14 on her character, and what went on behind-the-scenes.

“Nikki is a sassy little ball of charisma who lives her life to the fullest and very quickly develops a crush on the new kid, Nash,” she told us.

Get this — the brunette beauty said she’s just like her character in real life! When asked how they relate, she explained, “She says what’s on her mind and is very bold which I find to be great qualities.”

The 24-year-old revealed that when the cameras stopped rolling, she and her costars had the best time on set.

“We had a great time filming the show,” she gushed. “When you get to be on set doing what you love with like minded people, you can’t help but enjoy every moment of it.”

Previously, Stella, who is the little sister of High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, has acted in Powerless, Smoky Knights, 16 and Missing, Mr. Hollywood, Single With Parents, Deeply Irresponsible, The Memory Thief, According to Jim, American Family and more.

