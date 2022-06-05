They’re not in Hawkins, Indiana, anymore! The Stranger Things stars took a trip to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, June 5, for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The cast’s appearance at the star-studded event came more than one week after season 4 premiered via Netflix on May 27. Jamie Campbell Bower, for one, rocked a classic suit and sunglasses following his reveal as the new big bad on the sci-fi show. Volume 1 of season 4 came to a shocking end with viewers finding out that his character, Henry Creel — otherwise known as 001 — was actually Vecna all this time.

Initially, when it was announced that the actor would be joining the show as Peter Ballard, which of course, isn’t a character at all.

“I have no idea where the name Peter Ballard came from,” Jamie told Entertainment Weekly following the Stranger Things season 4 premiere. “I can only apologize to fans of the show for being part of such a massive red herring. I remember seeing it and being like, ‘OK, guys. Cheers! That’s going to be a tough one if anybody asks me, but I’ll just go with the party line.'”

As for teasing more of his character’s backstory in the show’s second part — set to premiere on July 1 — Jamie kept things under wraps.

“I couldn’t possibly say. I feel like a politician sometimes. You get to know more about all the characters,” he explained to EW, teasing that “it gets bigger.” As if that’s even possible!

“If you thought that it was as big as it could get, it’s not,” the actor added. “It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let’s say. I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. It goes a lot further and we get to know more as well. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well.”

Alongside Jamie, newcomers Eduardo Franco (Argyle) and Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) also showed off their best looks on the red carpet! Who else from the Stranger Things cast showed up at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards? Scroll through our gallery to see all the red carpet photos.

