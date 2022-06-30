Stranger Things has so many iconic couples on the show, but Max and Lucas are something special. For example, Max was literally possessed by an Upside Down monster, and the only thing she thought about was Lucas in order to save herself — that’s true love right there! Scroll down to see their complete relationship history here! Warning: spoilers ahead.

Max, played by Sadie Sink, and Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin, originally get together on the Netflix series in season 2, but fans were disappointed to see that the iconic couple broke up in season 4!

Sadie appeared on the “Collider Ladies Night” and weighed in on her thoughts Max and Lucas’ breakup. “I think the two characters are just in such different places. Lucas is actively moving on and trying to find the new him and wanting happiness and something new and exciting and to be cool, and Max is not ready to do that. She doesn’t want to do it. She has no interest in that whatsoever.”

She continued, “But I think the main thing is Lucas is someone who cares so much for Max and for everyone but for Max specifically, and he sees Max in a way that I don’t think anyone else ever has seen her, and that terrifies her.”

Throughout season 4, Max is grieving the death of her stepbrother, Billy, which leads to her being depressed and isolating herself from her friends. Unfortunately, that makes her Vecna’s perfect victim, and she soon becomes his next target — which leads her into writing goodbye letters to all of her friends. With Lucas’ help, Max narrowly manages to escape Vecna and save herself from a dreadful fate.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sadie talked about what Max would have written for Lucas in her goodbye letter to him. “She would probably express some of that care and love that she has for him in a really genuine and vulnerable way. Or maybe she’s not letting go of her values even when she’s dead, and it’s just writing on paper.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the Max and Lucas’ relationship timeline on Stranger Things.

