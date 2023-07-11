Summer is finally here, and there is so much to look forward to! J-14 did the work to organize a list of your lucky days this summer 2023, as well as your horoscopes, and they’re all based entirely on your zodiac sign! Keep reading to read yours (you’re welcome).

One celebrity who often relates to her zodiac sign, is Sabrina Carpenter.

“I’m a Taurus. I do think I check a lot of boxes of a Taurus and I also believe I’m a rising Pisces, if I’m not mistaken,” the Disney alum told Nylon Magazine February 2022. “I think both of them check out and I’m just super into astrology in general. I’ve met a lot of people and then I’ll get to know them, then do more research, and I’m always fascinated by how accurate it is.”

Similarly, Taylor Swift is one very proud Sagittarius, and she’ll tell anyone who will listen.

“I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new,” she told The Vibe in January 2013. “Sagittarians are really independent, and we like our space. We’re drawn to love but battle for that need for independence.”

ICYMI, the queen of Pisces is miss Olivia Rodrigo herself. The SOUR singer is a self-proclaimed “spicy pisces,” per her Instagram bio. The singer-songwriter is a quintessential Pisces, as she’s known for her “sad girl music,” creative lyricism and artistic prowess. I mean, have you heard “driver’s license”? Of course it’s written by a Pisces!

“I’m very emotional, and I think my background in child acting helps me a little bit get really emotional,” she said during an interview with Apple Music in July 2023. “And me and Dan, my producer, we sometimes have a joke where if I’m not giving a performance that’s emotional enough on the microphone, he’ll literally film me, and I’ll do it better just because I’m being filmed. I got a hack. So next time you need an emotional performance, just film yourself.” That is so Piscean, we can’t.

Enough about the celebs, let’s talk about you! Click through our gallery to uncover your 2023 summer horoscopes and lucky dates!

