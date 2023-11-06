Act now, THINK LATER! Tate McRae is releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album THINK LATER in December 2023, months after the release of her hit single “greedy.”

When Will Tate McRae’s Album Be Released?

THINK LATER will be released on December 8, 2023, Tate announced via social media in November.

“We’re here guys. my sophomore album. this album means sooo much to me and i can’t believe it’s so close to coming out,” Tate wrote per Instagram. “Writing this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i’ve ever gone through. for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition – and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music. through the biggest highs of my life to the lowest of lows – i feel so happy that it is now gonna be yours.”

The exciting news comes just months after releasing her smash hit “greedy,” which blew up on TikTok for much of 2023 before she finally released the track in September.

“I’m in my pop girl era,” she told People Magazine in September 2023. “But then there’s also this whole other side of my personality that so many people don’t know until they actually meet me in person and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re nothing like your songs.’ And it’s so funny. I’m just like, ‘Oh, I’ve never realized that. I’ve actually never shown that through my music.'”

Is Tate McRae Going on Tour In 2024?

Along with announcing her upcoming album, the Canadian songstress also revealed she would be kickstarting a world tour next year, titled THINK LATER World Tour 2024!

“It’s been so long since I’ve been on the road and I’m so excited to see everyone,” she told People. “And I think it’s always a shock every single time I step on stage just to actually realize that people listen and support and know my lyrics. I feel like sometimes I just get very overwhelmed with people actually knowing my music. It’s just a very, very cool feeling I feel very lucky to experience.”

