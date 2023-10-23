Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes‘ newfound friendship is an inspiration to us all. From attending football games together and supporting their significant others, to coming up with their own secret handshake — we really love to see it. Keep reading to see their complete friendship timeline.

Since Taylor started dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce in September 2023, the pair have combined their inner circles. Brittany is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (and also Travis’ bestie), so it was inevitable that the two would meet — but who would’ve guessed they would’ve gotten this close?!

Not only have the two been seen cheering, hugging and being overall bestie vibes at several Kansas City Chiefs games, Brittany has also hung out with Taylor and several of her famous friends during a night out in New York City in September 2023.

ICYMI, the internet first lost their minds over Taylor’s first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, which Travis spoke about the event during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast three days later.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” as he reflected on his night with Taylor. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said, before explaining how he felt having the singer in the Kelce suite during the “exciting game.”

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light,” he said, adding that the cherry on top was that “the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course,” noting their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

He also gushed over how he felt seeing Taylor enjoy the game alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s–t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Taylor and Brittany’s complete friendship timeline.

