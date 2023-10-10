Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams have one of the cutest and long-lasting friendships in the music industry. The “Anti-Hero” singer and Paramore front-woman met when they were only teenagers and have been BFFs ever since. Keep reading to see their friendship timeline, how they met and more.

How Did Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams Meet?

During an October 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show, Hayley told host Jimmy Fallon that Taylor became her “first industry friend” — thanks to her mom, Andrea Swift.

“We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland’s Grammy party. Huge,” she explained. “I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift’s mom and, you know, Taylor doesn’t have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.'”

“I love Taylor’s mom!” Jimmy interjected of Andrea’s “mastermind” move, to which Hayley replied: “Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us.”

The two performers have been besties ever since! The pair have even collaborated together in July 2023, when Taylor dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and a vault track titled “Castles Crumbling,” featuring the iconic red-headed singer.

Taylor spoke about the collabs on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which also includes Fall Out Boy, via Instagram prior to the record’s relase. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” she wrote. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version.”

On top of that, Paramore was Taylor’s opening act on the opening night of the Eras Tour in March 2023. During her performance, Hayley stopped to talk about her long-time bestie.

“I have been able to watch her trajectory. I’m sure you know this because you’re here tonight and you obviously ‘get it’ but there are moments when I’ve talked to people that I’m like, ‘I am not sure that you get how f–king incredible this person is. This artist is history.” Truer words haven’t been spoken!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Taylor and Hayley’s friendship timeline.

