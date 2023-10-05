Remember Taylor Swift‘s short-term relationship with Conor Kennedy? We don’t! The son of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a pretty private life now. Keep reading to see what he’s up to now.

When Did Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy Date?

Taylor and Conor dated between the months of July to October 2012. The Grammy-winning songstress was spotted hanging out with him and his family in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, all summer, but they reportedly split that fall.

Like many of Taylor’s past romances, Conor is also reportedly the inspiration to one of her songs, “Begin Again,” from Taylor’s album Red.

What Is Conor Kennedy Up to Now?

ICYMI, Conor is the the son of environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and architect Mary Kennedy. Conor’s grandfather, the original Robert Kennedy, was a former American politician and lawyer who was shot and killed in 1968 while running for president.

Like his father, Conor also studied law while he was a student at Georgetown University, per Page Six. It’s unclear exactly his profession, as he’s incredibly private about his life and doesn’t often post on social media.

That being said, he has apparently released his own music in the past. According to Discogs, Conor previously released two albums called Somewhere and Live in Utpioa, and most recently, a single titled “Wild Honey and Wide Roads” in April 2020.

As for his love life, Conor has been dating Brazilian singer Giulia Be since late 2021, and the two often are seen at red carpet events together.

Following in his famous family’s footsteps, Conor is a major social activist. Back in 2013, he was arrested with multiple other protestors outside of the White House against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline. On top of that, he has also worked with the Ocean Alliance to help save the whales, per People.

On top of that, Conor revealed that he secretly enlisted in the war between Ukraine and Russia in October 2022.

He uploaded a lengthy response on Instagram, saying, “I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action. Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.