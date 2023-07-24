If one were to ever spot Taylor Swift out and about, you would probably also see her with a Haim sister or two! The musical sister group, that includes Danielle, Este and Alana Haim, have been besties with the Eras Tour performer for years. Keep reading to see their friendship timeline.

Who Are Haim?

Haim, which means “life” in Hebrew, is an indie band made up of three sisters: Este, 37, Danielle, 34, and Alana, 31. The three girls grew up in a very musical family in San Fernando, California.

In 2004, Danielle and Este formed Valli Girls, an all-female pop rock group signed to Columbia Records. They recorded a few songs, and later appeared on the soundtrack to The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — however, the two left the group shortly afterward. Fun fact: Danielle was a guitarist for Jenny Lewis and The Strokes following her graduation from high school.

The girls formed Haim in 2007 and released their first EP Forever in 2012, which included three songs. Their first album called Days Are Gone, was released in September 2013.

The friends have even collaborated musically, as Haim was featured on Taylor’s 2020 evermore album with their song “no body no crime.” The sisters were also were featured in Taylor’s October 2022 music video for “Bejeweled,” playing Taylor a.k.a. Cinderella’s evil step-sisters.

Following the release of the music video, Haim posted on the band’s official Instagram posed in their “Bejeweled” costumes with Taylor. “Hey @taylorswift YOU ALWAYS MAKE THE WHOLE PLACE SHIMMER. WE LOVE U,” they wrote.

How Did Haim and Taylor Swift Meet?

After Taylor followed the sister band on Instagram in 2014, Haim spoke about when the four artists hung out for the first time during an interview later that year.

“We ended up just hanging out one night and we realized … we made each other laugh for 7 hours straight. It was just laughs and I was like ‘oh my god you are literally one of us,” Alana explained. Este added, “You know when you meet someone and you’re just like, ‘I’m a puzzle piece, you’re a puzzle piece and we fit together’? That’s what it felt like.”

