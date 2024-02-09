That was a close one! As Taylor Swift continues on her Era’s Tour, she found herself in a nearly dangerous situation during her show in Japan on February 9, 2024. While performing in Tokyo, the “Cruel Summer” singer nearly fell off the stage! Keep reading to find out what happened to the pop star.

During her third concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, Taylor lost her balance as she was walking down a set of stairs that were attached to the Folklore cabin. While wearing a long ballgown dress, the singer visibly stumbled, but was able to catch herself before taking a serious fall.

Taylor was in good spirits despite her near catastrophic experience! She joked while on stage, “My life flashed before my eyes. It’s all good, everything’s fine, everything’s great. I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall,” via Page Six.

Once the video began to surface online, fans were quick to come to her support. One Swiftie shared on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m really glad that she wears that safety harness strap because if she didn’t have it and she lost her balance just a little more that could [have] ended in a nasty fall,” per Life & Style.

This isn’t the first mishap that has recently happened during Taylor’s Era’s Tour. On February 8, 2024, the “Speak Now” artist confused her fans when she revealed that she was going to be performing new songs.

She explained to the audience, “This is something that I love about the Eras Tour so much. I really have been trying to challenge myself to play songs that I’ve either never performed live or definitely haven’t done on this tour, so I have selected two brand new songs I’ve never performed.”

The crowd quickly erupted into cheers, assuming Taylor meant that she was going to play songs off her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. However, the singer quickly set the record straight.

Taylor tried to explain, “Not on a new album! Not brand new. I am so sorry that you … I just realized what you thought I said. Like, I haven’t performed them live. They’re brand new live. They are not on the new album. Oh my god. I am so sorry.”

We’re hoping the rest of the tour goes off without a hitch!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.