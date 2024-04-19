Taylor Swift is comparing her current relationship with Travis Kelce as “So High School” and we’re obsessed. That’s not the only track she reportedly wrote about the Kansas City Chiefs player on her new album The Tortured Poets Department, either. Keep reading for a full breakdown on all the Trayvis tracks.

The football metaphors have begun. While the majority of Taylor’s 11th studio album are about past partners like Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, “The Alchemy” appears to be about her relationship with Travis.

The Grammy-winning songstress uses football references in the song’s lyrics to give a shout-out to her football-playing boyfriend.

“So when I touchdown, call the amateurs and cut them from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby I’m the one to beat,” she sings, “Because the sign on your heart said it’s still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight The Alchemy?”

In the second batch of surprise songs dropped two hours later, the songstress once again possibly references Travis, a lover of comedies and video games, in “So High School” — where she compares falling for the athlete to being 16 again.

“I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around so be quiet / I’m trying to stifle my sighs,” she croons on the upbeat track. ‘Cause I feel so high school every time I look at you / But look at you.”

The Midnights singer also appears to reference a viral video of Travis being asked to play “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with her, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry back in 2016. “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It’s just a game, but really (Really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (All three),” she sings.

(At the time, the football star opted to kiss Taylor, kill Ariana and marry Katy, BTW).

Travis and Taylor first began dating in the latter half of 2023, and the pair have had no trouble supporting one another in the public eye.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023 of her current romance. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.