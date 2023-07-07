Even though Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas had a short-lived romance, their relationship still inspired some great songs! Keep reading for all the Taylor songs that are rumored to be about Joe.

ICYMI, the couple dated between July and October of 2008. However, things turned sour after the Disney Channel alum broke up with his Grammy-winning girlfriend through a brief phone call. Following the split, Taylor called him out publicly for during a 2008 episode of The Ellen Show.

She told ​host and friend Ellen Degeneres, “When I find that person that is right for me he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” at the time.

Not only that, Taylor reportedly wrote a few songs about her ex-beau — including “Mr. Perfectly Fine” — which hinted at Joe being “just fine” after their breakup, unlike herself.

It seems, however, the two have since put things in the past. The Nashville singer even expressing regret over shading the JoBro during a separate The Ellen Show appearance in 2019. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much,” she explained, after the host asked Taylor what she most regretted as a teenager. “I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there.”

Joe responded to Taylor’s public revelation about the infamous moment during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

“Yeah, it did feel nice. It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on,” he explained. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice and we’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

The DNCE singer explained where the former flames stand now while appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2023.

“I’m cool with Taylor,” Joe began. “We’re cool.” He added of her very loyal fanbase: “I hope to think they like me … No one f–ks with the Swifties, you know?”

Even though the exes are all good now, we still love to look back at the tracks that were inspired by their relationship. Click through our gallery to uncover all of the Taylor songs that are seemingly about Joe.

