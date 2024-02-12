Are we all watching a rom-com in real time? Right after watching boyfriend Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, Taylor Swift was spotted singing “You Belong With Me” to the football champ at an after party following the game.

The A-List couple were seen hitting up a private party at the Resorts World Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, where the Chainsmokers were DJ’ing, and eventually played one of her most famous songs. As soon as the track began, Travis hopped into the DJ booth, where multiple videos show Taylor and Travis singing “You Belong With Me” to one another, and even point at each other. Watch it here.

Not only that, they were spotted dancing together to the same track later that night and seriously packed on the PDA during the Chiefs celebrations.

In case you live under a rock, the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the second year in the row to win the championship. The win came one week after Taylor made history at the 2024 Grammys after she became the only artist to ever win album of the year four times, with wins for Midnights, Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

After his own Super Bowl win, Travis was asked if anyone’s had a better week than he and his girlfriend.

“On top of the world right now, baby,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.” As for how his year compares to last, Travis said, “Man, just when you think things couldn’t get any better…” “I’ll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said, referencing last year’s Super Bowl, where he faced off against his older brother, Eagles player Jason Kelce. He went on, “And it brings me to tears even thinking about that moment and being there all week with him. But what we had to endure with this team, to see guys rise to the occasion, to see guys put stats aside, to see guys just put their heart in every single day and focus every single day for the person next to them. That’s something special that I’ll not only learn from, but I’ll take with me and these memories will last forever.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.