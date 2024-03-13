Taylor Swift‘s 3-hour Eras Tour shows might just be as impressive as the longevity of her makeup! As the singer-songwriter’s makeup always looks flawless on stage, rain or shine, fans have been dying to know more about the products Taylor uses.

Keep reading to find out which products Taylor has been rumored to use on tour.

Whether she’s performing in Massachusetts in the pouring rain or in the heat of Brazil, Taylor’s makeup somehow doesn’t disappear from her face. Back in May 2023, DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip that the “Cruel Summer” artist is using one brand — and one brand only.

Pat McGrath Labs is reportedly the source behind Taylor’s tour looks. While Taylor nor the makeup brand have explicitly confirmed this, the owner of the line did comment on a TikTok video re-sharing the tip at the time, saying it was “SO MAJOR.”

It’s no surprise that Taylor is using the brand’s products, especially since she’s used them in the past! She collaborated with Pat McGrath for her “Bejeweled” music video look, and the makeup artist even made a cameo!

So, which items did Taylor allegedly use for her Eras Tour? To start off with, we need to talk about her signature red lip.

The songstress reportedly opts for the Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4. The product retails for $34, but has been quoted as a “second-skin finish that wears for up to 12 hours without smudging or transferring,” according to Sephora.

To recreate Taylor’s iconic winged eyeliner, use the Pat McGrath Labs PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black. The Reputation writer supposedly uses this product as its waterproof, which is perfect for her long performances.

Like most makeup tutorials begin, let’s talk about the foundation. Taylor reportedly uses the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation. With 36 shades to choose from, the Sephora website helps you decide which one is right for you.

The singer also pairs the foundation with Pat McGrath Lab’s Sublime Perfection Primer and Sublime Perfection Setting Powder!

Of course Taylor needs some glitter to match her shiny stage outfits. The gossip source revealed Taylor uses the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo in Nude to get that shimmery look.

To finish off her look, Taylor adds some eyeshadow using the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette – Divine Rose Collection. At a whopping $128 alone for the palette, her makeup look definitely isn’t inexpensive.

If you were interested in recreating her look using the exact same products, the total would cost you $398, not including tax! Cha-ching!

