That '90s Show is set to premiere on January 19, 2023, and fans of That '70s Show are so curious to see what the Netflix spinoff has in store! Introducing a young cast playing the new kids of Point Place, Wisconsin

What Is ‘That ’90s Show’ About?

The Netflix original series will star Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), reprising their roles from the original series, which aired on FOX from 1998 to 2006. It was first announced in October 2021 that the fan-favorite series — which followed a group of six teenagers living in Point Place, Wisconsin — would get a spinoff. Months later, in February 2022, the full cast was announced.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘That ’90s Show’?

Up-and-coming actress Callie Haverda is set to star as Leia Foreman, who is sent to Point Place so she can live with her grandparents Red and Kitty for the entire summer. While she’s there, the teen meets her own group of five friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos).

“HELLO WISCONSIN! I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am!!!!!” Callie wrote on Instagram following her casting announcement. In her own post, Ashley added, “HELLO WISCONSIN!! Feeling so fortunate right now. I can’t wait.”

Will ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Be In the New Show?

Most of the original That ’70s Show cast will be reprising their roles in some capacity for the spinoff: including Topher Grace as Eric Foreman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Ashton said when referencing his decision to participate in the new series in an interview with Variety. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

“It’s really funny,” he said of the spinoff. “The new cast is phenomenal.”

