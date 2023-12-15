Have you watched The Buccaneers yet? The romantic Apple TV+ period drama is set in the 1870s, and follows several American girls sent to find husband in London during the debutante season. So, can we expect a second season after *that* finale? Keep reading for everything we know.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Buccaneers’?

So far, there has been no word on season 2 of the Apple TV+ show. However, the show’s creator and cast are fully on board!

“We’re desperate to spend more time in the world of these people and there’s so much sort of opportunity for more story for them,” creator Katherine Jakeways told Town & Country in December 2023. “I think at the moment, our heads are so much in this season and the joy hoping that everybody feels as passionate about it as we do, that we haven’t sort of talked about it properly.”

Katherine added, “We’ve inevitably, we’ve kind of gone oh, imagine this, or imagine that. But this is all theoretical conversation at the moment.”

What Is ‘The Buccaneers’ About?

Starring Kristine Froseth as Nan, Guy Remmers as Theo, Matthew Broome as Guy, Alisha Boe as Conchita, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzie, Josie Totah as Mabel and Imogen Waterhouse as Ginny, the show follows rich American girls who are sent to secure husbands and titles while integrating into a tightly corseted London debutante season of the 1870s. Apple TV+ released all eight episodes of the series on November 8, 2023.

The show is based off of the 1938 book written by Edith Wharton, and the show focuses mainly on the love triangle between Nan, Theo and Guy.

“I personally think that she’s a bit lost right now,” Kristine said of her character’s love triangle during an interview with ScreenRant. “Theo represents safety. She could become a Duchess, she could have this new identity, start a new life. Nothing ever has to be talked about her illegitimacy. She can just wander off in fairy tale land. Guy Thwaite is more her older version, and that’s where the actual adventurous, playfulness, that’s more of, I would say, the real love. That’s where it lies. But they both offer something. Something good.”

The Buccaneers’ leading lady also told T&C that she hope season 2’s plot goes “back to [Edith Wharton’s book]. I think Nan and Theo have a really interesting relationship in the book and I’d actually really like to see that translate into screen.”

