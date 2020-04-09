Warning: Spoilers ahead. Fans have been patiently waiting on the edge of their seats to find out which star was behind the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer, and now, her identity has finally been revealed! Yep, you guys might want to brace yourselves because the results are honestly pretty shocking.

Drum roll please… So it turns out, it was Jordyn Woods the entire time! After the social media star was eliminated from the singing competition during Wednesday, April 9’s episode, they forced her to remove her mask and finally show the world who she really was.

For those who don’t know, The Masked Singer is a super popular reality series on Fox that features various celebrities dressed head to toe in costumes to hide their real identity. Throughout the season, a panel of judges is given clues about each person to help hem guess who’s under the mask. Each star also has the opportunity to perform a song of their choice, so the audience and judges can vote. Then, the person with the lowest number of votes is forced to reveal their true identity to the crowd.

Before it was confirmed, a lot of fans were pretty convinced that the animal was Jordyn. Why? Well, she said she was on the show to “bounce back,” and felt she has to “fight for [her] family and show them that bullies never win.” People quickly started to speculate that this was a reference to the super public falling out she had with her former BFF Kylie Jenner last year.

For those who forgot, Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, got caught cheating on the reality star with Jordyn back in February 2019. Then, on March 1, 2019, Jordyn finally addressed the allegations. She sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for a tell-all interview, where she confirmed that she and Tristan had kissed.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said. “No passion, no nothing on the way out. He just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. But no tongue kiss. No making out. Nothing.”

Other fans thought the Kangaroo may have been Natalie Imbruglia or Lindsay Lohan.

