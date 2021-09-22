Can you imagine shopping for the perfect birthday or holiday gift with no budget? Well, Hollywood’s elite sure can! Some of your favorite stars have dropped some serious (and we mean serious) cash on presents for their loved ones.

Take Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, for example. Although, the “Good Morning” rapper and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are going through a divorce, Kanye gifted Kim, with whom he shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the most over-the-top Christmas gift in 2017.

“So, for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix [and] Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” the KKW Beauty Founder shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “And I’m like ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!’”

A toy, headphones gift cards and socks would certainly be enough for anyone to enjoy … but of course, Kanye didn’t stop there. “Then, I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift cards, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple — hence the little headphones— Adidas stock and Disney stock,” Kim revealed, adding the caption, “Best husband alert!”

According to Business Insider, both the Disney shares and the Adidas shares were valued at $100,000.

Unsurprisingly, every member of the Kardashian-Jenner camp loves taking things to the next level when it comes to gift-giving, especially Kris Jenner! The mother of six spends “around $500,000 just on toys” for the holidays, a source previously told Life & Style, noting Kris purchases upwards of “1,000” presents.

“She doesn’t just get things for her own kids and grandkids, but her daughter’s friends are like family to her — and they all have their own kids now,” the insider continued. “Kris starts planning for Christmas every year in July.” Take that, Santa Claus!

“Everything she does for the kids she does custom,” added the source. “Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items.”

