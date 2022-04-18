Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 is on its way and is going to be full of celebrity names including Chance the Rapper and Normani!

The series is a revival of Disney’s classic, The Proud Family, which ran from 2001 to 2005. The revival is executive produced by the show’s original creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, and voiced by most of the original cast!

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones; Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez and Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez.

The second season will also feature a star-studded guest cast, including singer and producer Chance the Rapper; Gabrielle Union; singer and dancer Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton); Anthony Anderson (black-ish); gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch (Glee); Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street); Maury Povich (Maury); Storm Reid (Euphoria); Courtney B. Vance (Genius) and Liana Mendoza (Hey, Mr. Postman!).

In an interview with theWrap, original creators Smith and Farquhar spoke about how they were begging Disney to have The Proud Family return for years. “They knew we wanted to come back. We were annoying. We were calling them up, taking them out to lunch, and finally they said, ‘OK, OK, we’ll bring you back,'” said Farquhar.

“In this new game of streaming, you need content, you need content that speaks to a wide range of audiences,” explained Smith. “And I think what The Proud Family did the very first time we were on the Disney Channel is that we tapped into an audience that probably wasn’t an audience that Disney had on the regular. And I think with social media, you started to really understand the heat around the nostalgia of The Proud Family and what it meant to a lot of people who were kids at the time, who are now 30-something-year-olds with certain levels of influence, some with kids.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about season 2 of The Proud Family.

