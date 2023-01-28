There are more shows to binge-watch! Both Disney+ and Hulu have pretty stacked streaming slates for February 2023.

Thankfully, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is headed back for season 2 with tons of celebrity guest stars, including Chance the Rapper and Normani! But that’s not all, Gabrielle Union; Leslie Odom Jr.; Anthony Anderson; Dominique Dawes; Gabby Douglas; Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch; Holly Robinson Peete; Maury Povich; Storm Reid; Courtney B. Vance and Liana Mendoza will also lend their voices to an episode during the revival’s second season.

“The response has been amazing,” Kyla Pratt, who voices Penny Proud, told Elle in January 2023. “There’s so many people who enjoyed the show the first time around who were excited about us coming back — and there were so many new fans of the show. Everyone is super excited that we were able to get this opportunity and a lot of them are a little frustrated because they’re like, ‘Where is season 2’ So a lot of what I get now is, ‘Hey, I love you guys … But can y’all hurry up.’”

As for what fans can expect from season 2? The Proud family is definitely “louder” and “prouder,” the actress told the magazine.

“We got a lot of stuff going on with Suga Mama and Penny being a little closer. That’s a little scary because Penny [has] a mouth on her and Suga Mama [doesn’t play with] that,” Kyla teased. “We [also] have a lot of the same things that we’ve been bringing [up in previous seasons], but [also] different types of stories. What’s amazing about our show is that we’ve never shied away from any topic, any subject and we are dedicated to representation.”

While some Disney+ series are premiering their next season, others — like National Treasure: Edge of History — are gearing up for their season finales.

Not to mention, Hulu also has some classics gearing up for a major premiere along with their own original content. Of course, the streaming services will also be saying goodbye to a few titles.

