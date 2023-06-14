Rain Spencer is a rising star! The actress received two major acting breakthroughs in 2022, one being her role in Good Girl Jane and the other being, of course, Taylor in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Keep reading to learn more about the actress who plays Belly’s best friend in TSITP, uncover her past acting roles and more.

Who Is Rain Spencer?

Prior to TSITP fame, Rain starred in a handful of short films and a few episodes on the show The Super Man. One of her biggest breakthroughs as an actor premiered around the same time as season 1 of TSITP, a gritty film called Good Girl Jane, which was released in June 2022. She played the titular character, Jane, who she described as the “complete opposite” of her character in TSITP.

“If they were in a room together, they would absolutely hate each other,” she told Grazia Magazine at the time. “They wouldn’t be friends, but I love them both. This project is helping me develop my craft further, and I’ve made such amazing bonds. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Rain, 24, grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina, which is also where TSITP is filmed. She told Grazia that she knew she wanted to be an actress at a very young age, even telling her mom that she needed to get an agent at only eight years old!

“It’s not the easiest career to pursue, but I never planned on doing anything else,” she said. “It’s so important for me to be passionate about what I am putting my energy toward. Knowing how hard it is in the beginning as an actor, I don’t take this for granted at all. I’m in love with both of these projects [TSITP and Good Girl Jane].”

Does Rain Spencer Play Taylor in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’?

Season 1 of TSITP premiered in June 2022, and told the story of a love triangle between two brothers and one girl, who are childhood best friends. Gavin Casalegno plays younger brother Jeremiah, Chris Briney portrays older brother Conrad and their love interest, Belly, is played by Lola Tung.

Rain plays Belly’s childhood best friend Taylor, who also happens to have a crush on Belly’s brother, Steven (played by Sean Kaufman), throughout season 1.

Although they’re polar opposites, Belly and Taylor have a tight-knit bond that no boy (or brother) can tear apart.

“That’s such an important relationship,” Lola explained to POPSUGAR in 2022 of Belly and Taylor’s dynamic. “And I have so many friends like that — the Taylor to my Belly — who are in my life and are some of the most important people to me.”

Plus, Taylor is expected to have a much larger role in season 2 and we can’t *wait* to see where the summer takes her.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premieres on July 14, 2023, with three brand new episodes. Following the premiere, new installments will drop on Prime Video every Friday.

