Since The Winchesters premiered in October 2022, fans are dying to know if the reboot of Supernatural, a 15-season show, will have as much success renewing seasons as its predecessor. The spinoff follows Mary Campbell (played by Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), the parents of ghost hunters Sam and Dean Winchester, as they navigate their own supernatural love story. Keep reading for everything we know about season 2 of The CW show.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Winchesters’?

While The CW has yet to announce their plans to renew season 2 of The Winchesters, the show is currently still on air.

Unfortunately, there also might be some pushback for season 2, as The CW is undergoing a period of significant change.

Nexstar, the largest local TV company in the recently acquired a 75 percent stake in the network, with previous owners, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, each retaining a 12.5 percent stake in the network. With the shift in leadership, the teen-focused network has already seen multiple cancellations as the company refocuses its priorities.

Per Deadline, The CW has decided not to order more episodes for season 1 of The Winchesters and fellow spinoff Walker: Independence. As a result, the two dramas will remain at their originally planned 13 episodes. The same is expected to apply to all of the network’s new shows.

Dennis Miller, who is the new head of The CW, made sure to stress that no decisions over season 2 of The Winchesters have been made just yet — possibly hinting that an upcoming season is still possible.

Meg Donnelly has spoken about the “pressure” of being involved in a reboot with such a passionate fanbase in an interview with E! News. “I think the most intimidating thing is the fans,” she admitted. “It’s such an amazing pressure, and we are all so grateful because it keeps us motivated. But it definitely is intimidating, because every time a new episode comes out, we’re all like, ‘Oh man, I hope the fans really like this.’ We’re always thinking, ‘How can this be better for the fans’ sake?'”

New episodes of The Winchesters air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

