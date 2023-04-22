Taking over Hollywood! Thomas Doherty got his start as Harry, the son of Captain Hook, in the Disney Channel Descendants sequel, but now he’s a notable name.

“I wanted to be a soccer player. I loved soccer. That was a very British thing — you want to be a soccer player when you’re older,” the Scottish star recalled to Glamour during a July 2021, recalling his life before kicking off his acting career. “I gradually gravitated toward acting; there was never a moment. I think I watched Titanic and saw Leo [DiCaprio] when I was like 12 and thought, ‘Oh, I can do that! That looks fun.’ But there was never a moment, like, ‘I’m going to be an actor.’ It was a very gradual evolution.”

He continued, “Still to this day, I feel like that. I always feel kind of weird when I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m an actor.’ I don’t really perceive it that way. It’s like, I act for now kind of thing. I love doing it and hope I continue to do it.”

Once the Descendants franchise officially came to an end in 2019, Thomas proved that he can do it. He went on to appear in a few TV shows and had a high-profile relationship with Dove Cameron (they were together for four years until splitting in 2020) before nabbing a role as Max Wolfe in both seasons of the Gossip Girl reboot.

“The next step for me is definitely something that’s a lot more character and acting based, and I know that sounds ridiculous, because I’m an actor!” Thomas told Harper’s Bazaar in December 2022. “But in a lot of these projects, a lot of it is commercialized and studios are involved, so they want to sell a product, essentially.”

That being said, the former HBO star isn’t trying to make his career his life.

“I’m lucky enough to have worked, so I’ve realized that that alone doesn’t make you happy at all,” he told the magazine. “I just want to be creatively fulfilled, make cool s–t with cool people, and have a roof over my head.”

