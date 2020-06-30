Prepare to be totally freaked out! Thanks to a TikTok user (@kellysipos), we now know that Glee used dummies to fill the auditorium seats when filming the show. Yep, you read that right, instead of having people sit in the seats during live performances, the fan-favorite FOX show had replicas of human beings placed in the arenas.

“So I’m just noticing in Glee, there are dummies in the crowd,” the internet star quipped in the now-viral clip. “I feel like I’m in the House of Wax.”

The episode she seemed to be watching, according to the video, was Season 4, episode 8, titled “Thanksgiving.” You bet we’re going to be checking this out immediately!

As fans know, this isn’t the only thing putting Glee in headlines lately. After multiple stars came forward and slammed Lea Michele for her behavior on set, Matthew Morrison weighed in on the situation.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now. It’s kind of like, ‘Ah,’” the actor said on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas Show on June 24. “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

For those who missed it, the drama all started when Samantha Ware replied to a message on June 1, 2020, that Lea had posted in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd‘s tragic death, and claimed that she made her life a “living Hell” on set.

“Remember when you my first television gig a living Hell?!?! ‘Cause I’ll never forget,” she fired back. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

After that, many other stars, including Heather Morris, Dabier Snell, Jordan Pruitt, Amber Riley and more spoke out and accused the actress of treating them badly behind-the-scenes. Lea then issued a public apology on her Instagram.

