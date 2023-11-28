The internet’s newest boyfriend, Tom Blyth, plays a young (and frustratingly hot) President Snow in The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and fans are dying to know more about the young actor — from his dating life to his height. Well, today we’ll discuss the latter.

How Tall Is Tom Blyth?

The Hunger Games star is 6-foot, exactly. We love a tall king (or, president)!

Born in Birmingham, U.K., Tom studied at The Juilliard School in New York City until graduating in 2020. From there he nabbed roles in Benediction, The Gilded Age and Billy the Kid before he was announced as the Hunger Games prequel star as young President Snow.

ICYMI, the Hunger Games prequel premiered in theatres in November 2023, and follows on the character President Snow, or Coriolanus Snow, long before his reign over Panem in The Hunger Games movies. The prequel is based on the 2020 book by The Hunger Games author, Suzanne Collins.

“In the beginning, I tried to empathize with [Coryo]” Tom said of his character to W Magazine. “But then, I just had to go through the experience with him. People don’t really judge themselves morally in the moment. It’s not until afterwards that you look back and go, ‘Oh s–t, I might’ve done something wrong.’”

Along with his character’s conflicting rise to power as the future tyrannical president of Panem, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes mostly focuses on his relationship with a tribute from District 12, named Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler).

“By the end of the film, you get to really see the change,” Tom said of his character’s arc in the film during an interview with The Wrap. “I want people to be heartbroken by it in the way that I was when I read the book. You want to fall in love with him and be absolutely f–king heartbroken when he breaks bad and becomes his darker self. And we should be able to relate a little bit, even though we don’t want to.”

