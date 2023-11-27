Everyone’s obsessing over Tom Blyth right now — from his dating life to his impressive portrayal of young President Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — but did you know that he attended one of the most prestigious art colleges in the world?

Where Did Tom Byth Go to College?

Tom is originally from Birmingham, England, and went to Arnold Hill Academy and Bilborough College in his adolescent years. For college, he trained at the Juilliard School in New York City, and graduated from its esteemed acting program in 2020. Prior to that, he also joined the National Youth Theatre in the UK.

Since graduating from Juilliard, Tom has nabbed roles in Benediction, The Gilded Age and Billy the Kid before he was announced as the Hunger Games prequel star.

ICYMI, the Hunger Games prequel premiered in theatres on November 17, 2023, quickly becoming the no. 1 movie in the world. The film focuses on Tom’s character President Snow, or Coriolanus Snow, long before his reign over Panem in The Hunger Games movies. The prequel is based on the 2020 book by The Hunger Games author, Suzanne Collins.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes especially centers around Snow’s relationship with his mentee Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler), a tribute from District 12. The film also stars Josh Andrés Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis — who is also a Juilliard alum!

Tom even revealed how he and Viola first bonded after sharing their experience training at The Juilliard School (she graduated in 1993).

“It was one of the first things we connected on, when we first had a scene together, was that we both graduated from the same school — different classes, obviously,” Tom told The Wrap in November 2023.

“We shared a few war stories from being in the conservatory and sharing that experience. We had a crazy moment where we realized that we had some of the same teachers, because some of those teachers had been there so long and were such legends that some of them have only just retired,” he explained. “So that was a nutty kind of experience for me because I was like, you know, she’s literally one of the best to ever do it, and we’re working together and we’ve like gone through some of the exact same training.”

