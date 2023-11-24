Tom Blyth is the internet’s newest obsession. The actor plays Coriolanus Snow in Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which tells the origin story of the future tyrannical president of Panem. So, does the internet’s new boyfriend have a partner of his own? Keep reading for details on the actor’s love life.

Is Tom Blyth Single?

While Tom has never confirmed or denied if he’s single or not, it does appear that he may have a girlfriend. On Valentine’s Day in 2023, he shared a photo of an unidentified woman with the caption, “What the monkey on the wall said” referencing the graffiti behind her that says “I love you babe.” However, he didn’t tag her and it’s unclear if she’s also famous.

ICYMI, the Hunger Games prequel premiered in theatres on November 17, 2023, quickly becoming the no. 1 movie in the world. The film focuses on the character President Snow, or Coriolanus Snow, long before his reign over Panem in The Hunger Games movies. The prequel is based on the 2020 book by The Hunger Games author, Suzanne Collins.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes especially centers around Snow’s relationship with his mentee Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler), a tribute from District 12.

“I would say read the book. It’s very, very good,” the actor told J-14 exclusively of the film at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2022. “[Author] Suzanne [Collins] has done an amazing job at bringing this world to life in a more gritty way than the originals, I think. The book is about Coriolanus growing up and about what makes him who he is. His origin story, for lack of a better word.”

He also gushed to J-14 exclusively about being cast alongside Rachel, who is best known for playing Maria in the 2021 reboot of West Side Story.

“I couldn’t be happier. I’m over the moon. She’s amazing,” Tom shared. “I mean, West Side Story, she absolutely blew me away. And I think she’s going to bring Lucy Gray to life in a way that nobody would dream of.”

