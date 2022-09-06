Name a better fictional family, we dare you! Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs played Draco and Lucius Malfoy, respectively, in the Harry Potter film franchise, which spanned from 2001 to 2011. While the movies might have come to an end, the actors’ father-son bond still stands.

“We certainly learned from the best in the business,” Tom told E! News about the movies’ star-studded cast during a September 2022 interview. “And I don’t just mean the quality of their acting. I mean more how they held themselves, how they interacted with each other — how you talk to everyone, really. That was the most important part.”

All these years later, and the veteran actor is still supporting his onscreen son.

“So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants. Equally terrifying, he’s recording music and has a book coming out too,” Jason shared via Instagram in September 2022, after seeing Tom in his 2:22 A Ghost Story play. “I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn’t happen often). I’d hate him if I didn’t love him.”

Both Jason and Tom have leaned into their roles over the years — even after the movies have come to an end.

“As a 13-year-old kid I was thinking about stealing my brother’s BB gun, I wasn’t thinking about an arc of any character. But I was very comfortable playing the slimy git for five films,” Tom told E! News about playing Draco. “I never expected him to have a redemption — not that he does. But I like to think I’ve made a decent attempt to bring popularity to Slytherin, or certainly acceptance.”

The actor joked, “We did the Potter test, my family and I, to settle it once and for all. I can clarify that I did get Slytherin, thank the heavens! But four out of five of them were Hufflepuff. I was distraught.”

While his real family is super supportive of his Harry Potter fame, it's great to see that the Malfoy men are still hanging out together after all these years!

