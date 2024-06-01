Yes, Tom Holland‘s on the short side, but how short? The actor’s height is often under discussion as he’s dating our fav tall queen, Zendaya.

Keep reading for height details, and photos of the actor alongside his costars and, of course, Zendaya.

How Tall Is Tom Holland?

Tom is around 5-foot-8 — which he has admitted is “quite short.”

“To be fair, I am quite short,” he said on SiriusXM, when discussing fans’ comments about his height after he was cast as Spider-Man. “So maybe that was a decision [director] Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

“[Zendaya’s] not that much taller,” Tom clarified during the same interview. “Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'”

At the beginning of her stint in the Spider-Man franchise, Zendaya was also worried about the public’s perception of their height difference.

“He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug. But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool,” Zendaya told Variety in August 2017. “I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me. I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.”

Eventually, the two formed a relationship off-screen, and it seems like there are no issues with their height at all. In fact, Tom often gushes in various interviews about how Zendaya has changed his life.

“She was so helpful in the process of my life-changing, because not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world, but everyone starts to know who you are. And you have to behave differently,” he told Backstage in February 2021. “You have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that.”

