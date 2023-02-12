TikTok has become *the* platform for songs to gain popularity. From TikTok users discovering Olivia Rodrigo with “driver’s license” in 2021, to pretty much restarting Meghan Trainor‘s music career with the “Made You Look” dance trend in 2022, the power of TikTok is undeniable. Keep reading for 2023’s top TikTok songs so far.

One of the biggest songs to dominate on the video app has been Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary,” after a man made an edit of Jenna Ortega dancing on an episode of Wednesday to the 2011 track. Jenna’s dance gained so much popularity that fans have started to recreate it on TikTok, starting a #WednesdayDance trend — which Lady Gaga herself has even partaken in!

For context: in episode 4 of Wednesday, titled “Woe What a Night,” Wednesday and the rest of the students of Nevermore Academy attend the Rave’N dance. At first, Wednesday is reluctant to go with Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan), until she starts dancing to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” which is when things start to get kooky.

“[Director Tim Burton] came to my trailer about two days before we shot it and said, ‘Hey Jenna, so I know you said you wanted to choreograph this yourself,’” Jenna explained in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from December 2022. “He was like, ‘I know you got it, you’ve been working on it, I’m not even worried about it. I trust you.’ And I said, ‘Oh, yeah. You know, it’s all so good.’” According to the Disney Channel alum, there was only one problem. “I had not gone over it at all,” she confessed. “I was doing cello that week, fencing that week. I just didn’t have time … Oh my God, I was kicking myself. I felt like such a fool.” She then revealed that she watched “just anything I could get my hands on” to get inspiration for the dance. “I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that field,” she said. “I didn’t sleep for two days. I watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Denis Lavant in ‘Beau Travail.’ I found archival footage of goth kids dancing in clubs in the ’80s. Lene Lovich. Nina Hagen. And then, on the day, I thought, ‘All right, let’s see what happens.’” Since the show’s premiere in November 2022, the dance scene has become so iconic that Netflix even used the song “Bloody Marry” from the original viral fan video to announce season 2 of the show! The power of TikTok. Scroll through the gallery to see all of the song’s that have gone viral on TikTok in 2023 so far.

