Remember when Trevor Jackson and Zendaya were a thing? The two stars were rumored to be dating for years, but the pair always insisted they were just besties. It’s obvious that the two have history, but whether they were ever more than just friends remains to be a confusing topic. So join us as we take a walk down memory lane.

First things first: the music video. Z starred as Trevor’s love interest in his 2013 music video for his song “Like We Grown.” Precious, really. And just like that, rumors of a relationship began swirling around.

While speaking to J-14 about his film movie Sons 2 the Grave, Trevor exclusively confirmed that he’s just friends with the K.C. Undercover star – but he also spilled that he wasn’t sure what would happen in the future.

“We’re just so focused on everything going on [in our careers], that wouldn’t even be possible right now. But you never know. If it happens, it happens,” he told us. “We talk to each other about relationships and different things, but we’re really close and I don’t want to lose that.”

Um, isn’t that the cutest thing ever? He never wanted to entertain the idea of losing Z from his life because she means that much to him. Not to mention, they tweeted at each other on Valentine’s Day of 2015.

Back in 2014, the two even addressed the dating rumors at Trevor’s 18th birthday party.

“There’s going to be those [rumors],” Zendaya told HipHollywood at the event. “But he’s my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death. I’m always going to be there. I’m always to be the homie. I’m always going to be there supporting him. That’s all it is.”

Trevor added, “We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no she’s just my friend.”

And who could forget when Trevor appeared in the pilot episode of K.C. Undercover? That tango scene goes down in history.

So they were always just friends, right? Well, here’s where it gets confusing. In a interview with Vogue in 2017, Zendaya opened up about having a secret boyfriend for four years. This mystery man was even responsible for giving her Noon, her super cute puppy.

“It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending,” Zendaya spilled. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, ‘What did I do wrong?’ It’s, ‘That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever,'” she said.

Now, given the fact that Z was dating this ~secret~ boyfriend during her peak friendship with Trevor (and the fact that they walked the red carpet together a bunch of times), fans are pretty sure it was, in fact, Trevor.

Z even once retweeted a tweet that addressed them as the “best looking couple.” Hmm…

She dished even further about her breakup to fans on her app.

“Y’all know I’m not shy about telling you I went through a bad breakup last year. I’m hella over that but trust, it wasn’t easy. Here’s how I got through it…I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things—going out and just doing more stuff. A healthy relationship does not mean you need to be with that person 24/7,” Z explained. “I got rid of old text messages, pictures and their clothing I still had. You don’t hang on to old Band-Aids. Throw that in the trash! You have to get rid of everything associated with them. It’s best to get rid of their number. Or if you can’t quite let go, at least change the title of their name in your phone.”

See how she called it a bad breakup? Well, we haven’t exactly seen Z and Trevor hanging out since they attended this event together in 2015. You be the judge.

What throws a loop in all of this is that Zendaya’s good friend Yara Shahidi is now co-starring alongside Trevor in her black-ish spin-off grownish. And it just so happens that Zendaya actually guest-starred on black-ish. Z has been super open about her support for the new Freeform series… without mentioning Trevor though. He did appear in a scene Z uploaded to Snapchat, but that’s about it.

So there you have it! The proof is in the pudding, but never have they ever admitted to have been an item.

This post was originally published on January 20, 2015 and since has been updated.

