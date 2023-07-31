It’s like what the great American actor Taylor Lautner always says, “Where the hell have you been, loca?!” No, seriously, once you read these mind blowing Twilight behind-the-scenes facts, you’ll never be able to watch the iconic vampire franchise again.

Keep reading for the craziest facts behind the cinematic masterpiece that is the Twilight franchise.

ICYMI, Twilight was a movie franchise based on Stephanie Meyers‘ book series, which followed the love triangle between vampire Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson), human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

While we can’t imagine anyone other than Kristen playing the awkward and pale Bella Swan, the actress wasn’t the author’s first choice at all. In fact, Stephanie revealed in a blog post that her first choice was Emily Browning!

“Maybe I should set it straight a little bit, because there are so many rumors flying around,” Emily told MTV in 2009. “People are coming up to me and saying, ‘Oh, my God. You turned [Twilight] down?’ and all this horrible stuff!”

She continued, explaining the truth: “What actually happened is that I was asked to audition – not take the part, but to just audition – shortly after The Uninvited had finished filming. And I’m not the type of person who can just work back-to-back. So I was just exhausted, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but I just can’t sign on to a trilogy right now.’”

Other celebrities that have revealed they were also in the Bella Swan running includes Michelle Trachtenberg, Lily Collins and Jennifer Lawrence!

“Yeah, one of my first auditions actually was for Twilight which is really funny now thinking about it,” Lily told Crave, according to Hollywood Life. “This was many years ago. I was new on the scene, new at auditioning and it was always kind of this, ‘What’s going to happen?’ I think every young actor or actress in Hollywood starts to read some of the same material but I think everything happens for a reason and everyone who gets the roles they get were meant to. I’m a firm believer in that.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the craziest behind-the-scenes facts from Twilight.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.