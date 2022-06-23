Iconic! Remember Disney’s 2005 movie Ice Princess? Well, the cast has come a long way since the flick premiered.

Michelle Trachtenberg starred as Casey Carlyle, a science genius with a love for ice skating who competes behind her mom’s back for a physics project. However, the teen ended up falling in love with the sport after befriending Gen (Hayden Panettiere) and developing a crush on the Zamboni driver — and Gen’s brother — Teddy (Trevor Blumas).

Of course, fans now know Michelle from her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. However, the actress is always happy to take a walk down memory lane and look back at her past roles. While she didn’t discuss Ice Princess, sadly, during an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress did reflect on her 1996 role in Harriet the Spy.

“Don’t you f–king make me cry! Oh!” Michelle joked when looking back at her first-ever acting gig. “I turned 10 years old on the first day of principal photography of Harriet this Spy. Rosie [O’Donnell] was my biggest supporter. There was a lot required of me. I’m extremely grateful for the experience.”

The former CW star also went on to say that fans are always chatting with her on social media about the impact of her past roles.

“When I do look at social media, which is challenging, [I see] them coming in with, ‘You inspired my life. You made me become a writer,'” Michelle gushed. “All of those, just beautiful things.”

That being said, her favorite role to play over the years has been the iconic Georgina on Gossip Girl.

“Georgina is actually my favorite character that I’ve played because she’s such an evil B-I-T-C-H. That was fun,” the 17 Again star recalled, noting that a possible cameo on the reboot is under wraps. However, the show teased her return in June 2022. Looks like fans might be seeing Michelle back on the Upper East Side.

Of course, she’s not the only former Ice Princess star who has gone on to kill it in Hollywood. Hayden, for her part, has nabbed tons of acting roles! Scroll through our gallery to see what the stars are up to now.

