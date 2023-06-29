TOMORROW X TOGETHER are ready for summer! The K-pop boy group is set to release their Disney+ documentary series, Our Lost Summer, in July! Keep reading for details on TXT‘s docuseries, including release date, what it will focus on and more.

What Is TXT’s ‘Our Lost Summer’ Documentary About?

TXT’s Disney+ series TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer will release on July 28, 2023.

It will follow the K-pop band on their first world tour, as well as their first time headlining Lollapalooza in August 2023 (the first K-pop group to do so).

Last year, TXT made history at Lollapalooza as the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the famed music festival, and they brought a live band with them! The 5-member band sat down on the same stage to talk to J-14 about the experience at the time.

“So, our first time with our live band, it was a little bit hard at first, but their mood is really good. So, [we] really loved it. It feels like, ‘Oh, I’m [in a] festival,'” the members gushed, teasing that they were “switching things up just a little” with this particular performance because “there are more people” in the crowd.

“Their cheers are really amazing,” the boys gushed of their ‘MOA’ fanbase ahead of their set 2022 Lollapalooza set, noting how much they “really love” taking the stage every night. Initially, the group explained, they were “a little bit nervous” about touring because “it’s been a long time,” but the crowd made them feel super safe.

Who Are TXT?

TXT first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013. The 4th Gen It-Boy group is comprised of members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENING KAI.

“Our music is our story of growth and, honestly, we’re nowhere near done with growing,” BEOMGYU told NME in September 2021. “We have a long journey ahead, and through our music we’ll continue to represent the emotions we feel and the experiences we have as young people growing in this generation.”

He added, “I’m sure that the story we’ll continue to tell will be one that all our fellow Gen Z will be able to relate to, as well as all those who have been at this stage of growth in their lives.”

