Are any of the members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER dating? The 5-member group that includes Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai have been on the music scene since 2019, but have the K-pop stars found love since then? Keep reading to find out the members of TXT’s relationship statuses.

Are Any Members of TXT Dating?

As of now, it appears that all of the members of TXT are single.

ICYMI, it’s extremely difficult for K-pop stars to date, due to their busy schedules and the rumors that usually follow, as dating “scandals” are super severe in South Korea. Plus, it’s pretty common for K-pop companies to have dating bans on their K-pop stars.

While TXT is probably not going to partake in any public relationships any time soon, fans still love to “ship” them with fellow K-pop stars.

Most recently, fans were convinced that Yeonjun was dating LE SSERAFIM‘s Yunjin, after finding “evidence” which was allegedly taken from her Spotify account. It seems that a fan found Yunjin’s personal account in January 2023, called,“Huh Yunjin,” which included songs that have been previously recommended by the LE SSERAFIM member in the past.

What sparked the dating rumor was due to one specific drawing that was used as her profile picture, a drawing of a girl and boy that looked pretty similarly to Yunjin and Yeonjun, wearing outfits and hair colors they’ve both sported in the past. The sketch also looked similar to drawings that Yunjin created for the music video for her recently released self-produced song, “I ≠ DOLL.”

Both K-pop stars work under the same music label, HYBE Entertainment, who have yet to confirm or deny the dating rumors.

However, most fans of both K-pop groups are skeptical over the relationship rumors, and believe it’s another instance of fan shipping. One Twitter user wrote, “One thing that’s REALLY [unbelievable] about the Yunjin/Yeonjun dating scandal is the fact that the playlist was public. Like if that playlist really were to exist, there’s a high chance that Yunjin would’ve made it private no matter how sure she was that her [account] was known to a few.”

Other than Yeonjun, no other members of TXT have stirred up relationship rumors, so that’s that!

