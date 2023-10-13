TXT is constantly raising the bar! The K-pop boy group just dropped their fifth studio album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, and we can’t stop listening to the band’s most exciting and genre-bending project yet. Keep reading for details on the album, a breakdown of all of its 10 tracks and more.

The Name Chapter: FREEFALL was finally released on Friday, October 13, following the band’s multiple musical drops earlier in the year. The album includes those singles — from their summer collab with the Jonas Brothers on “Do It Like That,” to the Latin-inspired track “Back For More” featuring Anitta — and new tracks.

Continuing on the band’s “Name Chapter” series, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL paints the growing pains of today’s generation. “The Name Chapter is about a phase where you solidify your identity and your name as you grow into adulthood,” TXT member Taehyun explained to Teen Vogue in January 2023.

“This album is about facing reality and showing a determination to grow, which, of course, comes with some pain — growing pains,” Taehyun further explained to Teen Vogue. “[This idea just naturally] circles back to our song ‘Crown’ because, in a way, it also talks about those growing pains. There’s a horn growing out of my head. I thought it was a pain, but because we have that horn, we could grow. So, it’s actually a crown, not a horn. [It was an instinctive callback.]”

Going from their ’80s synth-pop title track “Chasing That Feeling” to angst-infused rock song, “Growing Pain,” FREEFALL is a perfect representation of TXT’s own genre-bending journey as a group since their debut in 2019.

“I feel like we have grown a lot both personally and as a team, [and that can be seen] in the big stages we’ve been performing at recently,” Beomgyu told the outlet. “Personally, when we had just debuted and up until the first half of our career, I don’t think I was too nervous about going on stage; but, [as the scale grows], I feel like it’s become a bit more nerve-wracking for me. I do get a bit more nervous and a bit more anxious lately [despite the experience.] That said, as soon as I am on stage, I [immediately] feel better since I get to rely on the other members.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover a breakdown of TXT’s album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

