MOAs, are you ready to free fall?! TXT are making their comeback with a third studio album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL! Keep reading for details on their 2023 album’s release date, title track details, tracklist and more!

When Is TXT’s ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ Album Be Released?

TXT will release their third studio album on October 8, 2023. As of now, the group has not revealed further details on their comeback other than a logo motion film (watch here).

This upcoming musical release will be TXT’s first comeback in about three months since their Jonas Brothers collaboration with “Do It Like That.” Prior to that, the boys released their mini-album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION in January 2023 with lead single “Sugar Rush Ride.”

Of the collab, Huening Kai told NME, “When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them’. So they are my role models, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.”

It’s been a pretty big year for TXT, along with collaborating with the JoBros, they also became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza festival in August 2023. A few days later, the group was announced as Dior’s newest brand ambassadors.

“Our headlining at Lollapalooza was one of the most significant performances of our career,” leader Soobin said in a statement. “It was truly an honor to share the stage with Dior, and we hope to continue to show Tomorrow X Together’s versatility through this partnership.”

Since debuting in 2019, TXT has grown so much as a group — from showing their innocent side with debut “Crown,” to their pop-punk concepts “Good Boy Gone Bad,” the group’s versatility is truly one of a kind — who knows what side we’ll get for their upcoming comeback!

“We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” Yeonjun told NME in September 2021. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

