TXT is taking over the K-pop world, and Beomgyu is taking over TXT! The Korean idol is known for his hilarious personality which endlessly delights (and sometimes annoys) his fellow members (hi, Yeonjun). Keep reading to learn more about Beomgyu, the mood maker of TXT!

Who Is Beomgyu?

Beomgyu was born in Daegu, South Korea, on March 13th, 2001 (a Pisces!). He was a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment (BTS’ music label) for around 3 years before debuting with TXT in 2019, and was the last member to be revealed.

Oftentimes, Beomgyu is referred to as the “mood maker” of TXT, as his bright and playful personality often effects the moods of his fellow group members.

Who Are TXT?

The fourth generation K-pop band is comprised of members Beomgyu, leader Soobin, Yeonjun,Taehyun and maknae Huening Kai. TXT first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013.

“Our music is our story of growth and, honestly, we’re nowhere near done with growing,” Beomgyu told NME in September 2021. “We have a long journey ahead, and through our music we’ll continue to represent the emotions we feel and the experiences we have as young people growing in this generation.”

He added, “I’m sure that the story we’ll continue to tell will be one that all our fellow Gen Z will be able to relate to, as well as all those who have been at this stage of growth in their lives.”

Since debuting, TXT has been crushing it! They made history at Lollapalooza in 2022 as the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the famed music festival, and then again in 2023 when they became the first K-pop act to headline the festival! The 5-member band sat down on the same stage to talk to J-14 about their first Lollapalooza experience in 2022.

“Their cheers are really amazing,” the boys gushed of their ‘MOA’ fanbase ahead of their set 2022 Lollapalooza set, noting how much they “really love” taking the stage every night. Initially, the group explained, they were “a little bit nervous” about touring because “it’s been a long time,” but the crowd made them feel super safe.

