We’re obsessed with the Jonas Brothers and TXT collab, “Do It Like That,” and the guys of TXT are just as in love with the tune! But, are the two boy bands friendly following the iconic collab? Keep reading to see details on their friendship.

Are TXT and the Jonas Brothers Friends?

Not only are the boys all friends, but TXT said it was a “dream come true” to work with the former Disney Channel stars!

“I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers’ music so it’s very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track,” Yeonjun revealed in a press release.

But, did being massive fanboys make things awkward when they came face-to0face for the first time? Not at all!

“[They] were even cooler in person and their friendliness helped us work together in a chill environment,” Taehyun spilled.

Of the collab, Huening Kai told NME, “When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them.’ So they are my role models, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.”

ICYMI, TXT is comprised of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and maknae Huening Kai. TXT first debuted in 2019, making them the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS’ debut in 2013. Since then, the boys have made quite the name for themselves as one of the fastest rising K-pop groups, and made history this year by being the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Huening Kai said of the group’s big slot at the iconic Chicago music festival during an interview with USA Today in September 2023. “It was an honor.”

On top of that, TXT also performed at the 2023 VMAs, and were nominated for four awards, including “Song of the Summer,” for “Do It Like That“! They also made history by debuting their single “Back For More,” which featured Anitta. TXT is two for two when it comes to iconic collabs this year!

