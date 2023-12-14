How tall is Vanessa Hudgens exactly? The former High School Musical actress is actually pretty short — and is often towered over by her friends, family and costars. Keep reading to uncover her height, along with photos of our short queen.

How Tall Is Vanessa Hudgens?

Vanessa is 5-foot-1 — a shortie, if you will.

Even though Vanessa is one of the loveliest ladies in Hollywood, she revealed that her confidence wavers sometimes due to her height during a 2018 interview with Women’s Health.

“Because I’m very petite, I’ve always felt that women who are taller are smarter and more powerful,” she told the outlet at the time. “I would feel less than because of my size. I see how women who are 5’9” walk into a room, and I am so attracted to the space they take up.”

However, the former Disney Channel star explained that she learned that confidence come from many places, beyond appearances. “I started to realize that you can take up space without height — with your achievements, points of view, and opinions. Now that I’ve realized I can work through it, I’m like, ‘How do I make myself feel confident?’”

She also gave Women’s Health her fitness regiment — which includes exercising at least six times a week! Of those workouts, she incorporates ballet, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, Pilates, hiking and SoulCycle! “To be self-motivated consistently is almost a daydream,” she said. “I reach out to friends to hold me accountable.”

But all in all, the reason she keeps it going is because of the way it makes her feel. “Leaving the room knowing that I’m stronger than when I got there helps boost my confidence,” she said. “Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is. That spills into life, ‘cause then you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up all right.”

