Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t escape the High School Musical comparisons — and Vanessa Hudgens is loving it.

After a fan posted about the similarities between the singer and football star’s love story to Troy and Gabriella’s own from HSM, Vanessa put in her own two cents!

The fan wrote, “The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the the audition for the school musical.”

Vanessa reacted to the post, writing “Hilarious,” in the comments underneath the Instagram post.

ICYMI, Travis’ football game against the Chargers fell on Sunday, January 7, the same day as the 2024 Golden Globes — where Taylor’s The Eras Tour concert film was nominated.

While Taylor didn’t make it to that specific Kansas City Chiefs game, opting for a Golden Globes appearance instead, she may have another race to ~get her head in the game~! Since Travis’ football team made it to the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024, fans are concerned whether Taylor can make the big game, as it’s the day after one of her Eras Tour showdates in Japan.

While some would think that Taylor’s tour schedule would make it unfeasible for her to travel to the Super Bowl after performing on the other side of the world, Swifties think she’ll still make it over as she rarely misses seeing her boyfriend play on the football field.

On top of that, after her final concert in Tokyo on February 10, she doesn’t have to a show until Friday, February 16 in Melbourne, Australia, which gives her enough time to leave Las Vegas and make it to Australia.

Taylor and Travis first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, after the Grammy-winning songstress was spotted sitting in the football star’s suite at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Since then, they have been spotted out publicly multiple times and spoken about one another in interviews — there’s no hiding their love, here!

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023, of her relationship with Travis. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

